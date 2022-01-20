“Who doesn’t love Betty White?”: Trisha Yearwood remembers a late legend, raises more than $38k for animals

ABC

Trisha Yearwood recently tried her hand at the #BettyWhiteChallenge, with big results: Her fundraising drive in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday raised $38,000 in donations for her pet charity, Dottie’s Yard.

“Who doesn’t love Betty White?” Trisha said during her online fundraiser. “And I just think Betty right now is so happy that this is the way the world is choosing to celebrate her birthday — by giving to animals, which was so near and dear to her heart.

The acting legend died on New Year’s Eve, less than a month shy of her 100th birthday, which fell on January 17.

“I remember watching her on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and then — of course — The Golden Girls. And then all the other things — Password — all the other things that she did,” Trisha continued. “Just beautiful and funny and smart and full of love. And so, the world has really lost a wonderful person, but this is how we keep people that we love alive.”

Trisha is an animal lover and advocate herself. She named her charity Dottie’s Yard after her favorite dog, and the charity distributes its funds to shelters and animal rights organizations.

