Who Will Be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year? Trump or Pelosi?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump are on the shortlist for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Also on the list revealed on NBC’s “Today” is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe, the Whistleblower, teen activist Greta Thunberg and the President’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Who will be @TIME's 2019 Person of the Year? See the shortlist https://t.co/GSCPwhrBpL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 9, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Hong Kong protesters also made the list.

The title is given annually to a person, group or concept that has influenced the year.

