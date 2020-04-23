Who Will the Dolphins Pick in tonight’s NFL Virtual Draft?

The 2020 NFL Draft begins tonight. It will be a fully virtual draft amid the ongoing coronavirus from Roger Goodell’s basement.

The Dolphins control the 2020 NFL Draft. They have 14 picks, the most in the league, and could go in a number of different directions. The whole draft hinges on what the Dolphins do at No. 5.

Do they wait and see who falls to them at five or do they use their abundance of picks to move up and ensure they get their guy?

Rumors are swirling that Miami likes Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert more than Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, but should any rumor be believed with such little time before the draft?

It could easily be a ploy so they don’t have to give up additional assets in a trade up.

The Dolphins have needs all over the field, with the exception of outside cornerback.

Quarterback, running back and offensive linemen are all needed on offense. All three levels of the defense need improvement as well. Miami could use its 14 picks on an influx of 14 young players, or the Dolphins can pick their spots to move up for higher picks throughout the draft process. It’s anybody’s guess how it plays out.

The draft was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas but since live events were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the teams will make their picks from home, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing selections from his house.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be selected first by the Bengals, while the Washington Redskins are expected to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young second.

The Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins close out the top five picks of the draft.

Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski says he’s feeling good again after a year away from football. The new Buccaneers tight end was introduced Wednesday and said the fire within him as returned.

“Gronk” added the chance to reconnect with former Patriots teammate Tom Brady is something special.