“Who’s ready?” Tyler Hubbard teases new music

Tyler Hubbard has new music in the works.

On Monday, the hitmaker teased a new song, and while it leaves much to the imagination, he does give fans a preview of the melody, which offers a perky, pop-country sound layered with his voice in the background.

“I can’t wait to show y’all what I’ve been working on. New music coming soon. Who’s ready?” Tyler captions the clip.

Many of his colleagues chimed in with their support, including Russell Dickerson, who praised “SMASHES ON SMASHES!!!!” Jake Owen added, “Come on with it,” while Tyler’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, responded with a simple “yay” along with the smiling face emoji with three hearts.

Tyler is one-half of the hit duo Florida Georgia Line. He and band mate Brian Kelley revealed in February that FGL was going on hiatus, and the two have have been working on solo projects. The duo will reunite for a series of tour dates this summer.

