“Who’s the other girl?”: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey bring new duet to CMT Crossroads

Jason Kempin/CMT

Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage with her pop star pal Halsey in a new episode of CMT Crossroads, which premieres next week. Ahead of the full episode, you can watch the pair perform their new song, “the other girl.”

The track comes off of Kelsea’s just-released third studio album, kelsea, which came out on Friday.

It’s a classic cheating song with a twist, as Kelsea and Halsey trade verses about a man who’s two-timing them both, leaving them to wonder which one of them is “the other girl.”

During an Instagram Live album release party on Thursday night, Kelsea brought her duet partner into the conversation, and the pair reflected on the song’s message of empowerment and female solidarity.

“People wanna pin it on the other girl and make it the other girl’s fault, so it was so cool, us coming together and being like, ‘You know what? Forget him. We’re not gonna hate each other,’” Halsey mused.

Halsey and Kelsea’s Crossroads episode was taped in Nashville’s outdoor Ascend Amphitheatre. They’ve previously shared clips from the performance of Kelsea’s single, “homecoming queen?” and Halsey’s “Graveyard.”