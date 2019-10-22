Who’s Your Daddy? Hunter Biden says, “It’s Not Me”

Hunter Biden says he is not the father of a child born to a woman in Arkansas and he has agreed to take a paternity test to prove it.

The birth of the child came while Hunter was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, his late brother Beau’s wife.

Hunter, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, believes the results of the DNA test will prove he is not the father in time for a December hearing in Arkansas, according to court papers.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Hunter last May, claiming he’s the father of her baby, who was born in August 2018.

She wants a court to establish that Hunter who is now at the center of Trump impeachment storm is the baby’s biological dad, and is seeking child support and health insurance for the now-14-month-old toddler.

Hunter, 49, married Melissa Cohen two weeks before the petition was filed. And the couple has matching Shalom tattoos.