"Why Would I Say Goodbye": Brooks & Dunn announce first tour in a decade

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABrooks & Dunn are hopping back in the saddle.

The legendary country duo are set to embark on their first tour in 10 years. The Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour, named in honor of their collaborations album featuring Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett and more, marks their first nationwide tour since the Last Rodeo Tour in 2010 before the duo went on hiatus.

The Reboot Tour takes Brooks & Dunn to 18 cities throughout the summer including Atlanta, St. Louis and Chicago, traveling across the U.S. from May through September. They also tease that special guests will be joining them.

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us. Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go," says Kix Brooks. "Live is where we’re most at home, and it's gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y'all out there on the trail."

Reboot became Brooks & Dunn's first number-one entry on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in a decade when it was released in 2019. The tour launches on May 15 in St. Louis and wraps on September 19 in Chicago.

Here are the dates for Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour:

5/15 -- St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/16 -- Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center

5/22 -- Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/23 -- Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

5/29 -- Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/30 -- Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheater

6/5 -- Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

6/6 -- Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

6/26 -- Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

6/27 -- Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

8/28 -- Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

8/29 -- Burgettstown, PA, S&T Bank Music Park

9/4 -- Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

9/5 -- Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/10 -- Atlanta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11 -- Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

9/18 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

9/19 -- Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.