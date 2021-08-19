“Wild Hearts”: Keith Urban’s new song is a shout-out to the dreamers of the world

UMG Nashville

Keith Urban celebrates all the dreamers, drifters and wildcards out there in “Wild Hearts,” his breezy new summer anthem. The song arrived on Thursday, and it’s the first taste of new music fans have gotten from the singer since he dropped The Speed of Now Part 1 in 2020.

“Has anyone told you you’ll never amount to anything? / You’re just wasting your time chasing / This tail-of-a-dragon kinda dream?” Keith questions in the song’s second verse. “But I’m here to tell you anything can happen in this life / If you got the heart and the passion / And a God-lit fire inside…”

“To all of the lost ones who aren’t really lost ones, this song is for you,” Keith explained on social media this week, referencing one of the lyrics in the chorus.

Keith hasn’t shared any more details about the song, and it’s unclear whether the arrival of “Wild Hearts” signifies more new music ahead.

In addition to putting out his own new album last year, Keith’s been a featured guest on some exciting collaborations recently. He joined Jimmie Allen for a rendition of “Boy Gets a Truck” on the younger singer’s Bettie James Gold Edition album.

Also, when Taylor Swift dropped her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of Fearless back in April, Keith sang on two “From the Vault” tracks, duetting with Taylor on “That’s When” and lending some harmonies to “We Were Happy.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.