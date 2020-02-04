Wildlife Experts Hopeful after Video Shows a Gator Eating a Python in the Everglades

A recent video has Everglades officials feeling hopeful about the current snake problem.

The video Tweeted this weekend shows an alligator eating a Burmese python.

The snakes are not native to Florida, and they have upset the Everglades ecosystem.

In the video, though, Everglades officials say this invasive Burmese python was no match for our mighty, native American alligator.

They also say they hope this is a sign that our native animals are fighting back against the invasive predator.

A American Alligator eating a Burmese Python in the Everglades National Park in FL. ( Lori Oberhofer National Park Service) pic.twitter.com/NN4GTrJUKa — J.J. (@kadonkey) November 3, 2018