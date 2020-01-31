Will President Trump Attend the Super Bowl While in SoFla?

President Trump and the First lady will be arriving at PBIA tonight shortly before 7 to spend the Super Bowl weekend in South Florida.

No sitting US President has ever attended a Super Bowl game and odds are -850 against Trump attending the big game. Instead the over/under on tweets by the Preisdent on Super Bowl Sunday stands at 13.5. The president tweeted just three times during the game last year.

Instead of attending President Trump will run a :30 second commercial during the big game.

The 30-second spot is one of two that will run during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is also running a 60-second ad during Sunday’s contest that will focus on his efforts in support of gun control legislation.

A 30-second spot airing during the Super Bowl will cost about $5 million while a 60-second ad runs about $10 million.