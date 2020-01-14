Will Smith and Martin Lawrence named honorary Miami officers

It has been 17 years since the last “Bad Boys” movie came out.

The new “Bad Boys for Life” movie is hitting theaters nationwide January 17th starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After playing Miami cops in the movie,Will Smith and Martin Lawrence now have real police badges. They were both named honorary police officers and received the key to the city from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

“They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami,” Miami police tweeted.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence received the key to the city and were named Honorary police officers by Mayor Francis Suarez and Chief Jorge Colina. They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/qdiAvWmh3F — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 13, 2020

Jan. 12 was also named as Bad Boys for Life Day in the city.