Will The Dolphins Be the First Home Team to Play a Super Bowl?

No team has ever played a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Could the Fins be the first?

If Miami goes to Super Bowl LIV, February 2, 2020 it would be the only time the home team played in the championship game.

This will be the 11th time Miami has hosted a Super Bowl which will break a tie with New Orleans (10) for the most Super Bowls played in a city.

Who would the Dolphins face if they made the Super Bowl. Vegas oddsmakers say the Kansas City Chiefs were an overtime coin flip away from potentially knocking off the New England Patriots to advance to the Super Bowl last season.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl 54 odds of 6-1 could drastically improve if quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets off to a flying start.

The Dolphins have not won a Super Bowl since they moved play from the Orange Bowl to the stadium formerly known as Joe Robbie Stadium.

The Dolphins won the 1984 AFC Championship, and appeared in Super Bowl XIX, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 38–16.

To date this is the last season the Dolphins appeared in the Super Bowl.

Also, for you college football fans, the 150th college football season is upon us.

The Miami Hurricanes face Florida tomorrow to kick things off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Florida State faces Boise State in Jacksonville and FAU visits Ohio State August 31st…we will carry it on our brother station 640 Fox Sports.