Willie and Waylon's sons recreate their fathers' country classic for 'The Ranch'

Netflix/Curb RecordsThe sons of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings have recorded a new version of "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" for the Netflix show The Ranch. It's part of the official soundtrack that'll be available January 24, the same day the final season of the series premieres.

Lukas Nelson and Shooter Jennings teamed up to recreate their fathers' classic more than forty years after it topped the chart. Waylon passed away in 2002, while Willie continues to record and tour.

The Ranch soundtrack also includes a new mix of Lee Brice's number one, "Rumor," as well as cuts by Wynonna, Dylan Scott, Rodney Atkins, and more. A vinyl version of the album will be released on February 14.

Here's the complete track listing for The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack):

"Rumor (Glover Mix)" -- Lee Brice

"Things That I Lean On (feat. Jason Isbell)" -- Wynonna & The Big Noise

"Slower" -- Filmore

"Whiskey On My Breath" -- Love And Theft

"Nobody" -- Dylan Scott

"Home To The Water" -- Mallary Hope

"Thank God For You" -- Rodney Atkins

"Runs In The Family" -- BoDeans

"One At A Time" -- Jackson Michelson

"Joshua Tree" -- Ruthie Collins

"Ain't Bad For A Good Ol' Boy" -- Mo Pitney

"Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" -- Lukas Nelson & Shooter Jennings

