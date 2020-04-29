Willie Nelson celebrates 87th birthday by revisiting 'Red Headed Stranger'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWillie Nelson is celebrating two milestones this week -- his birthday, and the anniversary of his groundbreaking 1975 album, Red Headed Stranger.

As Willie turns 87 today, he's also commemorating the 45th anniversary of the revered Red Headed Stranger by re-broadcasting his 1976 Austin City Limits performance of the album top to bottom on his YouTube channel today at 5:20 p.m. ET.

The premiere is also serving as fundraiser for Farm Aid, the nonprofit that Willie runs with Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews to support family farmers.

Additionally, you can pre-order a limited vinyl edition Red Headed Stranger through Barnes & Noble, available on July 10.

The country legend is currently working on his 70th studio album, First Rose of Spring. He recently released the album's second single, "Our Song," written by Chris Stapleton. The project is due out on July 3.

