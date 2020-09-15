Willie Nelson celebrates memoir release with two talk show TV appearances

Pamela Springsteen

It’s a busy day for Willie Nelson, as he and his sister Bobbie Nelson are making the rounds on television to discuss their new memoir. Called Me and Sister Bobbie, the book delves into the lifelong bond between the country superstar and his only sibling.



The sibling duo first stopped by The Today Show this morning during the 8AM hour. If you missed that appearance, you’ve got one more chance to catch Willie and Bobbie in conversation about their book: They’re planning to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening.



While country fans have known and loved Willie for decades, it’s the first time that many are getting to hear Bobbie’s side of their incredible childhood story. The pair have stuck together through the highs and lows of life for over eight decades, ever since being abandoned by their parents at a young age.



Me and Sister Bobbie becomes available today, September 15, as a Random House Hardcover book.



Additionally, Willie and Bobbie are at work on a picture book, co-written with Chris Barton, tentatively called Sister, Brother, Family: Our Childhood in Music. That title is planned for release in the fall of 2021.