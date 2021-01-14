Willie Nelson gives a thumbs-up after receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Willie Nelson is among the many Americans who’ve signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



During his drive-through vaccination this week, a masked Willie posed for a series of pictures, offering the camera a thumbs-up as he received his dose of the vaccine. The Texas-based Family Hospital Systems shared the images to Facebook, encouraging everyone to sign up for their shots and stating that “getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!”

Willie, who turns 88 in April, is among the first mainstream country stars to publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine, though many of his fellow artists have battled the virus.



John Prine, Joe Diffie and Charley Pride all died of complications of COVID-19 in 2020, while dozens more country stars — Tyler Hubbard, Lee Brice, Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and Natalie Stovall and Parker McCollum, to name just a few — have spoken about their experiences contracting the disease.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, 383,351 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.