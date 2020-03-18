Willie Nelson moving Luck Reunion online due to COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWillie Nelson's Luck Reunion is getting a new identity in the wake of COVID-19.

The country icon will now stage his annual Luck Reunion online, as a concert titled "Til Further Notice." The annual event was originally supposed to take place at the singer's Luck Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas on March 19, but will now be moved to a digital platform, since large public gatherings have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists will now stream their individual performances live from their homes, which will be incorporated into the online broadcast. The artist roster includes those who were scheduled to perform this year, as well as past participants -- including Randy Houser, Jewel, Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey -- plus Willie's sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, and the legend himself.

The concert will stream on the Luck Reunion's Facebook page free of charge on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. ET. There will be a digital tip jar available during the virtual concert if fans would like to donate money, and the proceeds will be evenly divided between the performers.

