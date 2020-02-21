Willie Nelson plots 70th studio album, 'First Rose of Spring,' for April release

Legacy Recordings

Legacy RecordingsCountry legend Willie Nelson will drop the 70th solo studio album of his career, First Rose of Spring, on April 24. The new release comes right before the singer’s 87th birthday on April 29.

In addition to a variety of original material, Willie will tip his hat to a series of other iconic artists in the track list of his new project. The record includes a rendition of Toby Keith’s “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” Billy Joe Shaver’s “We Are the Cowboys” and Pete Graves’ “Just Bummin’ Around,” a tune that’s also been recorded by the likes of Dean Martin and Jimmy Dean.

As well as sampling some favorite cover tunes, Willie also called on a couple of notable artists to help him write the material on First Rose of Spring. For example, Randy Houser co-wrote the project’s title track.

Fans can hear that track right away, as Willie released the song and its accompanying music video when he announced his new album.

First Rose of Spring was produced by Willie’s longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, who also co-wrote several of the songs with the country legend.

The new album is in keeping with a pattern for Willie, who has consistently put out at least one album every year since 2016. The new release follows his 2019 project, Ride Me Back Home.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.