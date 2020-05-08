Willie Nelson tips his hat to Mother’s Day with “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised”

Legacy Recordings

Willie Nelson has premiered his new rendition of "I'm the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised," off of his forthcoming album, First Rose of Spring. Arriving two days before Mother's Day, the tune is a feel-good tip of the hat to mothers everywhere.

Willie rounds out the tribute with a lyric video for the song in honor of the holiday, stylized as a montage of vintage Mother’s Day cards.

Originally penned by Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers and Mack Vickory, “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised” was a hit for Johnny Paycheck in 1977 and has also been recorded by George Jones, Hank Williams III and many more.

Willie’s new take on the classic comes as part of the track list for his 70th studio offering, which is due out in July. The project features songs written by the likes of Chris Stapleton and Toby Keith, as well as contributions from Willie himself, co-written with his longtime producer, Buddy Cannon.

First Rose of Spring was originally scheduled for release in April, coinciding with the singer’s 87th birthday. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was pushed to July.

