Willie Nelson urges fans to vote this Election Day with animated “Vote ‘Em Out” video

Willie Nelson is urging fans to make their voices heard this election season with the release of a patriotic new animated music video for his song, “Vote ‘Em Out.”

Joined by his sons Lukas and Micah on backing vocals, the country legend calls American citizens to action in the lyrics, reminding listeners of how important their right to vote truly is.



“If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in / Election Day is comin’ round again,” Willie sings in the second verse of the song. “If you don’t like it now / If it’s more than you’ll allow / If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out…”

Willie first released this song in 2018, premiering it at an Austin, Texas rally for then-Democratic Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke. With the 2020 presidential election rapidly approaching, however, the song is more timely than ever.



The video for the song drops ahead of this year’s Farm Aid, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Willie’s Farm Aid partners Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Neil Young will all appear at this year’s event, as will a stacked array of guest performers including Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and more. You can watch the event online and on AXS TV.



If you’re not sure whether you’re registered to vote, check on your status now.

By Carena Liptak

