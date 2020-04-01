Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Wimbledon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the oldest Grand Slam tournament in tennis would not be held in 2020. This is the first time the tournament has been canceled since WWII.

Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12. The club says they are currently developing a plan to help support those who rely on the tournament for financial support.

The club also said that all tickets will be refunded, and fans will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets for the same day and court during the 2021 tournament.