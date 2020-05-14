Wind Advisory: Storm Spurs Dangerous Conditions On SE Florida Beaches

A subtropical storm named Arthur is expected to start forming today could turn southeast Florida beaches into danger zones. High winds are whipping up the surf leading to swimming and boating advisories.

A Wind ADVISORY has been issued for coastal Palm Beach County until 8AM Friday. Gusts up to 35 MPH possible@WPTV @FOX29WFLX #Florida #FLwx pic.twitter.com/BkZyTmz4ri — Kahtia Hall (@KahtiaHall) May 14, 2020



The tropical or subtropical storm is forecast to generate dangerous waves and life-threatening rip currents along South Florida’s beaches before it starts producing rain. The tri-county area is under a wind advisory until tomorrow. Gusts could reach speeds over 40 mph.

NWS Alert> Wind Advisory in effect from 8 AM in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties #flwx https://t.co/uFwGav9n0j — Florida Weather Alerts (@SimpleWeatherFL) May 14, 2020



Forecasters expect increasing chances of rain today into Friday.