Get ready for a windy, soaker of a weekend. An elongated area of low pressure is moving through the Straits of Florida and is expected to move northeastward to offshore of the Southeast Florida coast by Saturday morning.

This area of lower pressure system is expected to develop into some type of a tropical system, possibly subtropical storm Arthur, this weekend as it nears the northwestern Bahamas.

Locally, winds will slacken, and become light to perhaps gentle this weekend and

early next week.