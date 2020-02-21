Windy, Rainy, Cooler Weather Arrives in Palm Beach County

Hold on to your hat and skirt! We are experiencing a cool front which is bringing lots of wind and dangerous beach conditions for your weekend.

Sustained wind speeds will be in the 20 to 25 mph range with gusts topping out in the 40 to 50 mph range.

It's a choppy, blustery day at St Augustine Beach as a strong cold front moves through today. #staugustine #florida #flwx pic.twitter.com/eDBbr9VVwA — Annie (@anniemoon) February 20, 2020

This will make for high seas building to 9 feet on the coast up to 14 feet in Gulf Stream. Small Craft Advisory, Gale Warning and High Surf Advisory are all active.