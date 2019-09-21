Windy weekend for South Florida, Multiple advisories issued

Residents of South Florida are urged to steer clear of a weekend on the water after multiple weather advisories have been issued due to “strong gusty winds.”

According to CBS12, “strong high pressure located over the Carolinas will combine with lower pressure across the Caribbean to continue the tight pressure gradient across South Florida.”

ENE winds 20-30 mph will gust past 35 mph at times resulting in very rough seas.

A small craft advisory, high surf advisory and a high rip current risk continue, CBS 12 reports.

On Saturday, seas 8-10 feet can build up to 13 feet offshore.

Seas on Sunday are predicted to be 7-9 feet with large breaking waves to cause “very hazardous conditions on our beaches, including beach erosion.”