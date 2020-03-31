Winn-Dixie to say open an extra hour for medical staff and first responders

Winn-Dixie has announced that it will stay open for an extra hour on Mondays and Tuesdays which it plans to designate to first responders and medical staff.

The grocery store chain announced it’s decision on Twitter over the weekend.

COVID-19 UPDATE: We’ve dedicated shopping hours to our healthcare professionals and first responders to show our gratitude for these frontline warriors. Read more https://t.co/oBIjNxCurX #WinningTogether pic.twitter.com/o4xuESmZX4 — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) March 27, 2020

Starting this Monday, the stores, including it’s Fresco y Mas locations, will stay open until 9pm. The 8pm to 9pm hours specifically, will be dedicated to healthcare providers, firefighters, law enforcement, and fire rescue workers.

In order to gain access to the store during the last hour, you will be asked to provide your work ID.