Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Florida

One winning ticket for the massive Powerball lottery was sold in Florida.

The ticket worth almost $400-million was sold at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs, Florida.

The winner has six months to come forward. They can decide to take the full jackpot paid out over 30 years or take the lump sum of just under $275-million.

One lucky ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers in last night's #Powerball draw. https://t.co/dInn2y8dmv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 30, 2020



The next drawing is on Saturday with the jackpot reset to 40 million dollars.