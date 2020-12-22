"Winter is coming": Tim McGraw and family host 'Game of Thrones' dinner

John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Winter has arrived at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s house.

On Monday, Tim shared that he and his family decided to dine Game of Thrones style, each family member dressing up in costume as a different character from the hit show.

Tim came to the table as Tormund, donning the character’s signature ginger beard alongside a white pelt and sword. Faith opting for a silver-blue ensemble to be the Night King, leader of the icy White Walkers.

The couples’ children also got in on the fun, with youngest daughter Audrey transforming into Sansa Stark with a red wig, black gown and headpiece, while oldest daughter Gracie held down the fort as Queen Cersei Lannister, her elegant robe attire complete with a crown. Maggie representing Jon Snow.

“So we had a “Game of Thrones” themed dinner at home with the kiddos. Merry Christmas!” Tim captions the photos.

So we had a “Game of Thrones” themed dinner at home with the kiddos

Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/9NKSSmM19E — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 21, 2020

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.