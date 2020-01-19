Winter Storm Set to Bring Cooler, Windier Conditions to South Florida

The winter storm that is battering much of the country will again bring much cooler temperatures and windy conditions to our region this week.

With a cool front from the storm approaching on Sunday night, some parts of our area will see hit and miss showers overnight and into the Monday morning commute. The clouds should leave by Monday afternoon, as the colder air arrives. Highs on Monday will be in the mid- to upper-60s.

We will wake up on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the low 50s along the coast and upper 40s closer to Lake Okeechobee.

Highs around the mid-60s will stick around through the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a shift in the global weather pattern will return our temperatures back to above average by late in the week.