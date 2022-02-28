“Wise beyond his years”: Carrie Underwood celebrates son Isaiah’s 7th birthday

ABC

It’s lucky number seven for Carrie Underwood‘s oldest son!

On Sunday, Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, celebrated the seventh birthday of their son Isaiah. The superstar singer commemorated the occasion with a celebratory post on Instagram showing that Isaiah had a Star Wars-themed birthday party at a skating rink, complete with a disco ball, a Darth Vader cake with galactic frosting and his name written in bold red lettering, and storm trooper balloons. She also shared a photo of her son and his friends playing the claw crane arcade game.

But alongside the fun, Carrie took a moment to reflect on her son’s character.

“It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile,” she describes in the caption, praising her firstborn son’s “strong and pure” faith. “He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7 year old does that?!?! I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!”

Carrie’s former tour mates Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae and Runaway June‘s Jennifer Wayne are among those who wished Isaiah a happy birthday in the comment section. “He’s getting too big. Happy happy birthday Isaiah!” Maddie writes alongside a crying face emoji. “Happy birthday Isaiah!!! Cannot believe you are 7!!!” adds Jennifer.

Carrie and Mike are also parents to three-year-old son Jacob.

