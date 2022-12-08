With a holiday record in her sights, Carly Pearce wishes you a merry ‘CMA Country Christmas’

ABC/Larry McCormack

Thursday night, Carly Pearce returns to host the annual CMA Country Christmas special for the second year in a row. She’s flying solo for 2022, since her partner from last year, Gabby Barrett, is home taking care of her second baby.

“I was so excited to get to host,” Carly tells ABC Audio. “I get to host it by myself, which feels really, really awesome, and I feel really lucky to get to do that.”

“We had such a good time,” she continues. “I feel like country fans are just going to get to learn a little bit more about me and my family and our loves of Christmas.”

In addition to welcoming guests like Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Scotty McCreery, Carly will step up to the mic.

“I get to sing a lot of songs,” she reveals. “I think the one that I was the most excited about, I do kind of a Lee Ann Womack-esque version — her version — of ‘Man with the Bag.'”

The “What He Didn’t Do” hitmaker also performs “Here Comes Santa Claus” and helps out bluegrass sensation Molly Tuttle on a medley of five holiday favorites.

If you’re waiting for a full-on yuletide effort from last year’s CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, you can rest assured it’s coming.

“Eventually I’ll do a Christmas record, I promise,” Carly vows.

Tune in Thursday at 9 p.m. ET to watch CMA Country Christmas on ABC. You’ll be able to catch it Friday on both Hulu and Disney+.

