With a new Lids partnership, Chase Rice is putting his personal motto on a hat

Kaiser Cunningham

Chase Rice launches a new partnership with global hat retailer Lids this week, beginning with his first hat design, featuring his very own Head Down Eyes Up brand.

That phrase has been one of Chase’s personal mottos over the years, and it’s gotten him through some tough times, like an ankle injury that once sidelined him during what he hoped would be his breakout season as a football player.

“I started writing HDEU on my hats as a reminder to myself; as a motivation to not give in to any of the pressures around me,” the singer explains. “After a while I started seeing that fans at my shows were writing it on their own hats, so I went to Lids and got 30 custom hats made to put out at the merch stand. We sold them all.”

From there, he says, the inspiration for the partnership came naturally.

“I never set out to launch a clothing brand, but in that moment I realized just how universal this message is — everyone faces different challenges in life and no matter what those obstacles are, we can all use the reminder to keep your head down, eyes up…keep going,” Chase notes.

The first hat design, which retails on Lids for $29.99, is an adjustable black snap-back with the letters “HDEU” written in camo print.

In music news, it’s been an exciting couple of weeks for Chase, too: He and Florida Georgia Line are enjoying their second consecutive week at the top of the country charts with their duet, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

