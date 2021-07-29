With “emphasis on music and fun,” Dierks Bentley can’t wait to hit the road with Parker McCollum & Riley Green

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me tour kicks off in just a few short weeks, and the singer says he’s especially excited about the company he’ll have on the road: opening acts Parker McCollum and Riley Green.

Talking about his role as tour boss, Dierks points out, “I try to make sure that the tour’s really fun. For some of these guys, it’s their first big tour. I know for Parker, it’ll be the first time he’s gone to some of these states before!”

Mentoring up-and-comers isn’t a job Dierks takes lightly, and that’s partly because of his experience on the road with Kenny Chesney back when he was a newcomer himself.

“I want to make sure they look back on this tour the same way I look back on the Chesney stuff, how well Kenny treated me and how much fun it was,” he says. “An emphasis on music and fun.”

But keeping the emphasis on music and fun shouldn’t be too hard: Not only does Dierks admire Parker and Riley as artists, but they’re his buddies, too.

“It’s just two great guys,” he says. “I really love both their music and their spirit. They’re people I text with regularly, so it’s a real natural thing.”

Dierks explains why it’s important to have camaraderie with the people you’re sharing the stage with, noting, “I think [it] translates when you get out there on the road. Fans can see that.”

To get a glimpse of the obvious camaraderie between the three singers, look no further than their high-impact cover of Jerry Reed’s “Eastbound & Down.” The Beers on Me tour kicks off August 13 in Salt Lake City.

