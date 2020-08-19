With Rascal Flatts' Farewell Tour on hold, Jay's enforcing the 'DeMarcus Family Rules' on Netflix

Netflix

Fans have grown to love Jay DeMarcus as one-third of Rascal Flatts. Now, with his Netflix reality show DeMarcus Family Rules, you’ll get to know him better, along with wife Allison and their two kids, 9-year-old Madeline and 8-year-old Dylan.

The show grew out of the couple’s appearances on the hit USA series, Chrisley Knows Best.

“Todd and Julie [Chrisley] are some of our dearest friends…” Jay tells ABC Audio, “They’re just hysterical.”

“So one night we went to dinner and they said, ‘We feel like you guys have a show,'” he reveals. “And Todd was like, ‘I totally think you do… You and Allison together are hysterical. And I think there’s something there.'”

“And we wondered if that was a compliment or not,” Allison laughs. “We weren’t real sure. Like, ‘You’re so crazy that you need a show!'”

You get a taste of what’s ahead, as the conversation turns to all the family time they’ve enjoyed since Rascal Flatts’ Farewell Tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think they’re all going to… clamor to get back on their buses and back on the road to see people who adore them…” Allison prods. “I know Jay really… doesn’t think that there are big enough fans here in the house.”

“I don’t have any fans in this house… They hate everything I do,” Jay deadpans, before Allison takes it one step further.

“I think that they’re gonna want to probably stay on the road another twenty years now due to the pandemic,” she predicts.

“No way in hell!” Jay jokes. “I’m not gonna be singing ‘Praying for Daylight’ when I’m 84 years old. There’s no way!”

You can watch the first six episodes of DeMarcus Family Rules on Netflix today.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.