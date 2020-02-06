Witness says shooter who killed FHP trooper was allegedly angry about car being towed

On Wednesday, a suspect shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper just south of Martin Highway.

Trooper Joseph Bullock was assisting a broken down car when a suspect who was with that disabled vehicle suddenly opened fire, shooting and killing Bullock.

A tow truck driver who was called to help at the scene told witnesses the suspect was upset at having to pay to tow his car.

Witnesses said the shooter’s gun jammed, which gave the tow truck driver time to escape.

According to authorities, a Riviera Beach police officer who was passing by shot and killed the suspect at the scene.

Officials have not revealed the suspect’s name.