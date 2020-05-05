Woman arrested for licking her hands and touching items in store

Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a woman who reportedly licked her hands and began touching various items while shopping inside of a grocery and sandwich shop.

The incident occurred on Saturday at an IGA grocery store in Sumter, South Carolina.

Authorities say they were called to the store once employees noticed that the woman, Shenir Gibson Holliday, return to the store after causing problems the week before.

The manager of the Sub Station II sandwich shop told reporters that in the week prior to this incident,the same woman was seen licking coins and putting them back inside of a tip jar. She then licked her hands before handing over money to pay for items and touched the shop’s credit card machine. The manager says Holliday then left the shop before staff members finished making her food and said that she would be back.

When authorities arrived for the incident, Holliday was not at the store.

In this recent incident, surveillance video showed Holliday coughing, then licking her hands before opening a freezer door and touching various items.

She has since been charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and is being held at a detention center on a $100,000 bond.

Additionally, she has been issued a trespassing order for the sandwich shop, has been cited for violating the state’s home or work order, and has been ordered to get tested for the coronavirus.