Woman Banned from Cruise Ship After Taking Balcony Railing Selfie

A woman was removed from a cruise ship last week and banned for life by the cruise company, after she was seen climbing onto her room’s balcony railing to pose for a photo over the ocean.

The incident occurred aboard the Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Seas, as it was approaching the port at Labadee, Haiti.

The unnamed woman was spotted by another passenger, Peter Blosic, who alerted the crew.

He says, “While on my balcony, I saw the woman climb on her railing. It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew. If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible.”

Blosic posted a picture of the woman wearing a blue bathing suit with her hands over her head on social media.

Banned for life —

A female was removed from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas cruise ship, after staging a dangerous photo on board.https://t.co/d8qrS9hIsh — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 18, 2019

The ship’s crew tracked down the woman and removed her when the ship docked in Falmouth, Jamaica, according to Blosic.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson released a statement which reads:

“Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion. Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean.”

On its website, the cruise line explains that “sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers” is not allowed, for guests’ own safety.