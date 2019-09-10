Woman banned from Disney after attacking driver over a cigarette

A 53-year-old Florida woman has been banned from Disney for life after she reportedly attacked a cab driver who denied her a cigarette while she was at the resort.

Ellen McMillion of Brandon, Florida was arrested Thursday of last week, just outside of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

According to the report, McMillion asked the taxi driver for a cigarette and when he said he did not have one, she began slapping the driver. A deputy witnessed the incident and intervened, however, McMillion began kicking him.

Deputies also reported that McMillion was slurring her words, and they detected a strong odor of alcohol.

.@OrangeCoSheriff deputies say this woman, 53 yr old Ellen McMillion of Brandon has been banned from Disney World for LIFE. She was arrested there last week after deputies say she was drunk and repeatedly slapped a cab driver and kicked a deputy pic.twitter.com/fXLURcNPNr — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) September 9, 2019

She has since been arrested and is facing charges of battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication. As of Monday, McMillion did not have legal representation despite records showing she requested a public defender.