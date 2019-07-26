Woman bites and stabs boyfriend after he asked her for sex

Authorities in the Florida Keys are reporting that they have arrested a woman who reportedly bit and stabbed her boyfriend after she became angry about him asking her to have sex.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were called to Fishermen’s Hospital around 6:45 a.m after a man came in requesting treatment for a stab wound.

The victim identified as Michael Lozano Flores, told authorities that he suffers from insomnia and after being unable to sleep that night, he asked his girlfriend if she would have sex with him because it helps him sleep.

Flores says the request turned into an argument in which his girlfriend Vanessa Nicholson began hitting him and biting him before she ultimately grabbed a 12-inch kitchen knife and stabbed him in the shoulder.

“Vanessa became upset when he asked for sex and told him all he cared about was sex,” Flores said in the police report.

When authorities questioned Nicholson about the incident, she told them that Flores attacked her and she was forced to stab him in self defense.

Authorities eventually made the decision arrest Nicholson because of the inconsistencies in her story.