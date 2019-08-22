Woman Catches Bizarre Fish with Two Mouths

A New York woman has reeled in a freakish fish with two functioning mouths.

Debbie Geddes says she caught the fish, which looks like a cross between an outer space alien and a bass, while boating on Lake Champlain with her husband. “When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on,” Geddes says. “I actually commented, ‘I hope it’s as big as it feels!’ When we got it in the boat I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! Two mouths!”

And neither can the 5,000-plus viewers of photos posted on Facebook, many of whom have offered their theories on the strange water creature’s origin. While some believe the double-mouthed fish fell to earth from outer space, others blame pollution on causing the odd mutation. Still others think its face was ripped open by a hook, and somehow healed in such a way that the resulting hole opens and closes with the fish’s real mouth. Unfortunately, we’ll never know for sure. After snapping photos of the oddity, Geddess tossed it back into Lake Champlain.