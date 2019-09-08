Woman Charged After Officials Find Emaciated Pitbull in Flooded Apartment

A West Palm Beach woman is facing animal cruelty charges, after allegedly abandoning her dog in a flooded apartment.

According to the arrest affidavit, 32-year-old Brittany Hansen was evicted from her apartment on West Tiffany Drive, where officials with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (ACC) found an emaciated pitbull named Cash on January 8 of this year.

Hansen had apparently turned on all of the faucets so the apartment would flood.

ACC launched an animal cruelty investigation after a woman called them to report that she had found a thin black and white dog.

When animal control officers scanned the dog for a chip, they identified him as Cash, a male pitbull registered to Hansen at the same address.

Maintenance workers informed ACC officers that they been called to the residence due to water leaking, according to the arrest document. They were initially unaware that a dog was inside, until they heard movement from another room. That is where they discovered the dog sitting on the bed and trying to eat a shoe. The maintenance workers also reported finding mounds of feces in the home.

When ACC contacted Hansen, she told them she had given the dog away to a man named John who lives in Lantana, although she did not provide them with a a number or current address for him.

Several neighbors confirmed that Hansen was the person living in the apartment. She has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals and one count of confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or exercise, as well as a count of abandonment of animals.

While in the care of ACC, Cash was provided with basic nutrition and treatment of internal and external parasites. He has since gained 29 pounds, the report states.