Woman charged for bringing crossbow to White House

A California woman is facing charges after allegedly bringing a crossbow to the White House.

Stacy Banta, 49, was arrested outside the White House Monday on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and possessing a destructive device.

She reportedly approached a uniformed Secret Service officer and admitted she had a crossbow in her possession as well as arrows in her car nearby.

The officer found one crossbow loaded with an arrow and several other arrows inside her vehicle.

Banta’s father told a local news outlet he is shocked by his daughter, who is a Trump supporter’s actions.

Banta was released from jail and is expected to appear in court Dec. 12.