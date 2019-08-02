Woman claims her hair fell out after she purchased a bottle of conditioner that had been tampered with

A woman from New Richmond, Wisconsin is sending a warning out to other women about checking their merchandise before they purchase it, after she was forced to shave her head because she did not realize the bottle of conditioner she purchased had been tampered with.

Ashely Rose Robinson told Wcco Chanel 4 that she purchased a bottle of Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume conditioner last week from her local Walmart, but instead of receiving the thick full body of hair that the bottle promises, her hair began to fall out in clumps.

The family now believes that someone may have tampered with the product by mixing it with the hair removal gel, Nair, and put the bottle back on the shelf for an unsuspecting person to purchase.

Robinson posted photos of the damage to Facebook saying that the pictures do not do the damage justice.

Walmart along with area law enforcement individuals are reviewing the store’s security footage to determine if any bottles of shampoo or conditioner have been tampered with.

As for now, Robinson has decided to shave off the rest of her hair but is warning other women to check their bottles to ensure this does not happen to them.