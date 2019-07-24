Woman crashes stolen ambulance into Fort Pierce police car

Fort Pierce Police say a woman was arrested after stealing an ambulance and crashing into a police cruiser, Wednesday morning.
Paramedics were on a call around 9:30 a.m., when 29-year-old Amber Lynn Sills jumped into the ambulance and took off with a patient inside, according to St Lucie Fire officials.
Sills crashed into a patrol SUV while being chased by authorities.
The officer identified as Todd Warner was exiting the SUV at the time of the crash.
NEW: .@FortPiercePD car being towed away after struck by stolen ambulance. At scene gathering details now. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/EYTvdIXA49
— Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) July 24, 2019
No injuries were reported, and a second vehicle came to the scene to take the patient.
Sills faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and grand theft.
This story is developing.