Woman crashes stolen ambulance into Fort Pierce police car

Fort Pierce Police say a woman was arrested after stealing an ambulance and crashing into a police cruiser, Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were on a call around 9:30 a.m., when 29-year-old Amber Lynn Sills jumped into the ambulance and took off with a patient inside, according to St Lucie Fire officials.

Sills crashed into a patrol SUV while being chased by authorities.

The officer identified as Todd Warner was exiting the SUV at the time of the crash.

NEW: .⁦@FortPiercePD⁩ car being towed away after struck by stolen ambulance. At scene gathering details now. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/EYTvdIXA49 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) July 24, 2019

No injuries were reported, and a second vehicle came to the scene to take the patient.

Sills faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and grand theft.

