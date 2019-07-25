Woman Crashes Stolen Ambulance into Police Car in Fort Pierce

A 29-year-old woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing into a police car, according to Fort Pierce Police.

Amber Lynn Sills faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravating fleeing/eluding police with injury or damage, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Police responded to the Park Terrace Apartments at 601 Avenue B on Wednesday morning, following reports that someone had stolen an ambulance while paramedics were transporting a patient from the building’s top floor. An officer then spotted the ambulance heading south on Georgia Avenue and South U.S. 1, and proceeded to follow it with emergency lights on.

Sills refused to stop, turned left onto Virginia Avenue, and began driving erratically in and out of traffic while heading west, police say.

Officers continued to follow as Sills ran through several red lights.

She then crashed into an officer’s marked patrol vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Royal Palm Drive and South 19th Street.

As officers were approaching the ambulance, Sills continued accelerating and pushing into the officer’s vehicle.

They pulled her out of the ambulance and placed her on the ground with no further incident. There were no injuries.