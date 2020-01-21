Woman dies after crashing her car into a pond

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say a 75-year-old woman crashed her car into a pond near a neighborhood in suburban West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning.

When police arrived to the scene they found the driver,Raphaela Martin, unconscious.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Car into Pond

Okeechobee Blvd/Vista Pkwy

1 patient transported to a local area hospital by @PBCFR #Paramedics pic.twitter.com/Id5x1jYdZC — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) January 21, 2020

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.