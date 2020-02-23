Woman Dies After Vehicle Jumps Curb, Lands in Boynton Intracoastal

An unidentified woman died Saturday night after driving into the intracoastal waterway in Boynton Beach.

According to Boynton Beach Police, the victim was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on the Casa Loma Boulevard, along the intracoastal waterway.

Her vehicle continued going eastbound on Casa Loma until she made a sharp right turn approximately 40 feet west of the Two Georges building. From there, the vehicle jumped the curb and went into the intracoastal waterway.

A bystander attempted to rescue the driver as the vehicle was sinking. However, once the vehicle was fully submerged and the door was opened, the car quickly sank to the bottom, and the driver did not escape.

She was pulled from the submerged vehicle by Boynton Beach Police and Boynton Beach Fire Rescue crews. and transported to Bethesda Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Sunny Surjabally or Traffic Homicide Investigator Lawrence Rini at (561) 742-6853.

This is a developing story.