Woman dies attempting to stop hit and run driver

A 42-year-old woman has died after she was run over while attempting to stop a hit-and-run driver.

The incident was reported on October 25th in Hialeah, Florida.

Officials say the victim was driving in a vehicle with her family when a woman in a van struck their car and fled the scene.

The victim then followed the van which eventually pulled into the parking lot of a pawn shop. The victim then stepped out of her car and stood behind the van in an attempt to prevent the driver from leaving. When the suspect in the van noticed the woman standing behind her vehicle, she suddenly reversed the vehicle and pinned the victim up against a metal fence. The victim, however, was able to get free and this time stood in front of the van.

The suspect in the van then accelerated forward forcing the victim to jump on the hood of the van or be run over. As the victim clung to the hood of the van, the suspect began speeding and driving erratically in an attempt to get the victim off of the vehicle.

Eventually the victim fell off of the van and was run over as the suspect fled the scene. The victim was later flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators reported that they searched surveillance video in the area and were eventually able to identify the van’s driver as 22-year-old Natasha Boothe.

Boothe has since been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.