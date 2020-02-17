Woman drugs mother of a newborn and tries to steal baby

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in Washington State is reporting that they have arrested a woman who posed as a photographer in an effort to kidnap a woman’s newborn.

The Sheriff’s department says they began investigating the suspect who went by the name Juliette Parker on Facebook after the victim contacted them believing she may have been drugged by the suspect.

The victim told authorities that she met Parker in a Facebook group where Parker advertised free newborn photo sessions because she wanted to build her photography portfolio.

The victim told investigators that the suspect visited her home three times with her 16-year-old daughter and took selfies with the newborn. She also said that she noticed that the suspect would wipe her fingerprints off of everything she touched.

On the third visit, Parker and her daughter brought the mother a cupcake and several moments after the victim ingested the cupcake, she began feeling drowsy and numb.

The victim then kicked the pair out of her home. While the suspect and her daughter did leave, the victim noticed that her house keys were missing and contacted the police believing she may have been drugged.

After an investigation, authorities reported that they found evidence that the suspect planned to steal a newborn and raise it as her own and that the mother was not the only victim in the case:

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this case, conducting multiple interviews and obtaining several search warrants,” the department said. “This detailed investigation identified additional victims and garnered evidence that indicate that the suspect was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own.”

The suspect has since been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges. The suspect’s daughter has also been taken into custody.