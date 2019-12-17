Woman finds spy cam in shower of Airbnb; suspect still not charged

Authorities in Virginia Beach are currently investigating an incident were a woman vacationing in the area found a spy camera in the shower of a home she was renting.

The incident occurred sometime in July of this year.

The woman says that during the second day of her stay, she noticed a reflective black dot taped to the ceiling of the shower. When she and her friend began to investigate the dot, they soon found out that it was a small camera.

According to the search warrant, a man who lives in the home admitted to placing the camera inside the shower and collecting footage from at least one of the women.

In addition to the camera, investigators also found that above the shower there was an attic that led directly to the man’s bedroom.

Despite the evidence and the man admitting to placing the camera, he allegedly has not been charged with a crime.

Authorities have reported that they are still investigating the situation and are waiting for an analysis on the items that were collected from the home.

If the suspect is arrested, he will face up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.